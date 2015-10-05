Show Notes #155: Interview with Frank Howell

Episode #155 Audio (Listen Now)

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

Hamlib 3.0 Released https://sourceforge.net/projects/hamlib/files/hamlib/3.0/

The End of the Paper Trail Source: http://www.arrl.org

Pigs in Space Source: http://www.southgatearc.org



Segment 2 (Open Source)

Microsoft Has Developed Its Own Linux Distribution http://www.theregister.co.uk/2015/09/18/microsoft_has_developed_its_own_linux_repeat_microsoft_has_developed_its_own_linux/



Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

Interview with Frank Howell, K4FMH ICQ Podcast Other Activities Advocacy Broadband Hamnet (HSMM-Mesh) http://www.broadband-hamnet.org HamWAN http://www.hamwan.org/ Magnolia Intertie http://magnolia-intertie.com Ham Radio Now http://hamradionow.tv Amateur Logic http://amateurlogic.tv



Music

"Messing with the Envelope" by Heifervescent from the Doll Face EP, courtesy of Jamendo. Location: United Kingdom Released: August, 2015 Running TIme: 4:05



Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

E-mail from James Blocker, KG5IOR Russ, I am a long time Linux System Admin who has recently gotten into ham radio (KG5IOR) and discovered your pod cast. In fact I was listening to my first episode today #145 when you start talking about a subject that I've got a little bit of experience with. There is an open source project that will decode the Automatic Picture Transmissions (APT) to images call APTDEC http://atpdec.sourceforge.net/. In all honesty it does lack many of the features that WXtoIMG has, but it is very useful for people who like working on the CLI. Something else you might be interested in is a project on GITHUB called Doppler - https://github.com/cubehub/doppler. This project will take the IQ stream from an RTL-SDR dongle and using the TLE (Two Line Elements) data that can be obtained from http://www.celestrak.com/NORAD/elements/noaa.txt or http://www.space-track.org and shift the frequency of the IQ stream to adjust for the doppler shift that happens when the satellite passes over head. Two other software project that you might be interested in that are VERY closely related are GPredict - http://gpredict.oz9aec.net/. GPredict will download the TLE data and show a map and tell you the next time a satellite will be in range. The other software project is libgpredict. It is created by the same guy who wrote doppler and is just a C++ library for taking TLE data and calculating the next time satellites will be in range. Anyway I'm not sure how a simple email that was only supposed to be about APTDEC and it being open source had gotten to be this long, but if you have any questions about any of the software packages I've mentioned let me know and I'll do my best to help answer them. Thanks, James Blocker.



Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

With fall upon us, I think apples. And, what better than to take advantage of the local apple crops than...

Apple Cake 4 eggs 2 (scant) cups sugar 2 cups flour 4 tsp baking powder 1 cup chopped walnuts or pecans 1 cup golden raisins (optional) 3 tsp vanilla 1 cup oil 2 tsp cinnamon 1/2 tsp ground ginger (or nutmeg) 1 can apple pie filling, drained* Directions: Preheat oven to 350°F degrees. Combine eggs, sugar, vanilla and oil. Add flour, baking powder, cinnamon and ginger (or nutmeg). Fold in apples, raisins and nuts. Turn into a greased and floured 9X13X2-inch pan for 1 hour or until done. Note: 2 cups fresh apples may be used instead of canned apple pie filling. Peel, chop and core apples, then dredge in sugar before using. Servings: 12.



