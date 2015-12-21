Podcast RSS Feeds

Streaming Audio

LHS Voice Line

+1-909-LHS-SHOW
Call us and leave a message with your questions, thoughts or suggestions and we'll put you on the air!

Join the Mailing List

Stay up to date with important information about the show, contests, live events and more. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Become a Member

Membership has its rewards. Sign up for less than $2.00 per month and receive members-only content, free swag and more. CLICK HERE for details.

Please Visit Our Sponsor

«  
  »

LHS Episode #158: Tipping the SCaLE

scale1Today we have a special episode of Linux in the Ham Shack in which your hosts interview two of the volunteer coordinators for the Southern California Linux Expo, Hriday "Bala" Balachandran and Stewart Sheldon. Both of them are amateur radio operators and play key roles in making SCaLE one of the largest and most successful Open Source conferences in the world. We talk with them about their new amateur radio focus for 2016, the conference program, technology and many other topics. It's a lot of fun and highly educational, so don't miss this one.

73 de The LHS Crew

December 21st, 2015 | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack - OGG Feed

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.