LHS Episode #160: Tipsy Cow Tipping

Welcome to Episode #160 of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, minus one VE2XPL, your hosts discuss amateur radio scholarships, the demise of a legendary kit maker, several Linux tutorial sites, a new web-based SDR resource, WSPR, a logger for Android and much, much more. Thanks for listening, and Happy New Year!

73 de The LHS Crew