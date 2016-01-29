Podcast RSS Feeds

LHS Episode #161: Someone Spelt the Soup

800-600-jo-pratt-veg-soupThis is a very exciting episode of Linux in the Ham Shack for us. It's so special, that it's a double episode! That's right, it's like getting two episodes in one. Your hosts (one of them new to the program) discuss winter field day, WxBot, the origin of Debian Linux, SSTV using Linux, OpenSSH security concerns, solving the Rubik's Cube with Linux and a whole lot more. Hope you enjoy, and please welcome our new host!

73 de The LHS Crew

LHS Episode #161 (MP3) [ 1:56:10 | 53.17 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #161 (OGG) [ 1:56:10 | 62.43 MB ] Download
January 29th, 2016 | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

