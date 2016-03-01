Show Notes #163: Let’s Get Astrophysical

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

Doctors, Schools, Libraries Lead Battle vs. Excessive Wi-Fi Source: http://www.odwyerpr.com/story/public/6377/2016-02-22/doctors-schools-libraries-lead-battle-vs-excessive-wi-fi.html



Theorized Gravitational Waves Now Reality Source: http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2016/02/gravitational-waves-einstein-s-ripples-spacetime-spotted-first-time



South Africa to Raise Amateur Radio Licensing Fee Source: http://www.southgatearc.org/news/2016/february/sa_to_raise_amateur_radio_licence_fee.htm

Additional Info: http://www.sarl.org.za



Segment 2 (Open Source)

New SourceForge Owners Start Trust Repair Source: http://www.linuxinsider.com/story/New-SourceForge-Owners-Start-Trust-Repair-83105.html



Canonical's New Ubuntu Tablet Can Also Be Your PC Source: http://www.pcworld.com/article/198425/article.html



Linux Mint Web SIte Hacked to Disseminate Malware Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/linux-mint-website-hack-a-timeline-of-events-500719.shtml



Russia to Move to Linux Source: http://www.computerworld.com/article/2511966/government-it/putin-to-put-russian-government-on-linux-by-2015.html Source: http://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-02-09/putin-s-new-internet-czar-joins-hunt-for-google-apple-taxes



Chromium OS for RPi 2 0.4 Launches with New Kernel, UX Changes Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/chromium-os-for-raspberry-pi-2-0-4-launches-with-redesigned-kernel-ux-changes-500622.shtml Additional Info: https://twitter.com/ChromiumRaspPI



Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

A Brief Look at Makulu Linux Additional Info: http://makululinux.com



NetLogger Source: http://www.netlogger.org Additional Info: 3905 Century Club [http://www.3905ccn.com] Awful Awful Ugly Net (AAUNET) [http://w5mz.com/aau] Good Ol' Boys Group [http://good-ole-boys-group.net] Triple HHH [http://www.hhhnet.net] Moonlighters [http://www.moonlightersnet.com] Old Man International Sideband Society (OMISS) [http://www.omiss.net] Submarine Vets Amateur Radio Association (SVARA) [http://w0oog.com] YL System (YLISSB) [http://www.ylsystem.org]



Music

"Another Irish Drinking Song" by Da Vinci's Notebook from the album Brontosaurus, courtesy of Da Vinci's Notebook. Released: August, 2002 Location: Washington, DC Running Time: 3:58



Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

Dr. Pepper Pork Chops

Description Today I am sharing my recipe for Dr. Pepper pork chops, which is a quck and easy meal that even Russ will eat (he somewhat dislikes Dr. Pepper!). We had them tonight for dinner, at Russ's request, and included rice as our side, and some garlic roasted broccoli.



Ingredients 4 average-sized Pork Chops 2/3 cup Dr. Pepper 2/3 cup Ketchup 1 teaspoon dried Oregano 1 teaspoon Worcestershire Sauce



Directions Pre-heat the oven to 400 degrees. Place the pork chops in a baking pan or glass casserole dish large enough so the sides of the chops are not touching. In a small mixing bowl whisk together the Dr. Pepper, ketchup, oregano and Worcestershire sauce. Pour the mixture over the chops. Place the baking pan in the oven and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the desired tenderness. Serve with a small amount of the juices over the meat. Serves 4.



Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)

