LHS Episode #166: American Top 40

Hello, fellow amateur radio and Linux enthusiasts. Welcome to the latest edition of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, your intrepid hosts discuss spy radios, the Heard Island DXpedition, the physics of antennas, new Linux releases and more. We've even thrown in an interview with John Hays, K7VE, of Northwest Digital Radio about their great new Pi hat. There's so much information it's a double episode. Don't miss a single action-packed second.
73 de The LHS Crew
LHS Episode #166 (MP3) [ 1:39:46 | 45.67 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #166 (OGG) [ 1:39:46 | 52.69 MB ] Download
[…] The segment starts at minute 16:30 of podcast #166 […]
Well if you use the MMDVM board you can turn your DR1X into a DMR or a D-star repeater and yes both open source hardware and software
Good Video here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=48zgbTZmcWc