LHS Episode #166: American Top 40

casey-kasem-radio-headphones-at40-billboard-650Hello, fellow amateur radio and Linux enthusiasts. Welcome to the latest edition of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, your intrepid hosts discuss spy radios, the Heard Island DXpedition, the physics of antennas, new Linux releases and more. We've even thrown in an interview with John Hays, K7VE, of Northwest Digital Radio about their great new Pi hat. There's so much information it's a double episode. Don't miss a single action-packed second.

73 de The LHS Crew

LHS Episode #166 (MP3) [ 1:39:46 | 45.67 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #166 (OGG) [ 1:39:46 | 52.69 MB ] Download
April 11th, 2016 | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

