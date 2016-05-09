LHS Episode #168: Nerdgasm

It's a brand new episode of Linux in the Ham Shack! We know you're excited. We have a shiny new co-host in this episode and we talk about a whole bunch-a stuff: 100-year-old ham, high-power amplifiers, people who make more money than we do, SDR, broadcasting software, Ubuntu, DMR and so so so so much more. Thanks for listening. Qapla'!
73 de The LHS Crew
Hey Russ I’m surprised your not using something like this for your production there https://www.sourcefabric.org/en/airtime/ also for all your mixing needs this product looks really impressive it’s called ardour.org. I found these in this article https://www.linux.com/learn/professional-audio-production-linux
I think you mentioned icecast before and that is a really good streaming server. I used to run it back in the bad napster days before you had to have time stamped video proof that you bought your music and it was your music that you were streaming. My experience with icecast was just as a home radio station that played my favorite tracks on a loop and streamed it at 64kb over ADSL. Hey you may want to try and keep this Bill guy he seems like he knows what he is talking about with both linux and ham shack stuff. As always EXCELLENT show! 73