Show Notes #170: Invasion of the Random Dog

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

York, Nebraska Museum Unveils Amateur Radio Exhibit Source: http://www.yorknewstimes.com/news/exhibit-at-palmer-museum-is-rare-global/article_6f0d527e-223a-11e6-99aa-870068116276.html



Canada Procures Special Event Prefixes for Its Sesquicentennial Source: http://www.southgatearc.org/news/2016/may/canada_150.htm Addditional Info: http://canada.pch.gc.ca/eng/1342792785740 http://wp.rac.ca



ARRL Strongly Supports Removing 15db Restriction Source: http://www.southgatearc.org/news/2016/may/arrl_supports_petition_to_drop_15_db_restriction_for_amateur_amplifiers.htm Additional Info: http://www.arrl.org/news/arrl-strongly-supports-petition-to-drop-15-db-restriction-for-amateur-amplifiers http://apps.fcc.gov/ecfs/comment/view?id=60001536394



Third-Party Operation: Getting Hooked on Ham Additional Info: http://goo.gl/s4nQQ



Segment 2 (Open Source)

Comparison of Live Updates on Various GNU/Linux Distributions Source: https://distrowatch.com/weekly.php?issue=20160530#upgrades



Open365 and CODE Additional Info: http://open365.io https://www.collaboraoffice.com/code



Raspberry Pi Zero Gets Camera Module, Retains $5 Price Source: http://www.engadget.com/2016/05/16/raspberry-pi-zero-camera-module Additional Info: https://www.raspberrypi.org/products/pi-zero



Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

Adventures in JT65 Additional Info: https://www.mail-archive.com/wsjt-devel@lists.berlios.de/msg00904.html http://physics.princeton.edu/pulsar/k1jt/wsjtx.html



PyQSO 0.3 Released Source: http://www.southgatearc.org/news/2016/may/pyqso_v0-3_released.htm#.V0zfvKAXAUQ Additional Info: http://christianjacobs.uk/pyqso



Music

M.O. by The Dada Weatherman from the album Traveling Songs, courtesy of Jamendo. Released: January 2016 Location: France Running Time: 4:26 Source: https://www.jamendo.com/track/1307837/m-o



Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

Hamvention Wrap-Up

E-mail from Andy, G7UHN

Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

Easy Oven-Baked Chicken Fajitas

Description Russ and I are huge fans of fajitas and this is an easy way to prep our favorite dish without having to fire up the grill. Our favorite fajitas were Chili's Mushroom-Jack Chicken, which had mushrooms, bacon and jack cheese melted over them. So this recipe is similar to those.



Ingredients 1 large onion 1 medium red bell pepper 1 lb boneless skinless chicken breasts 1 package (1 oz) Fajita seasoning mix 2 tablespoons vegetable oil Flour tortillas (6 inch) Sour Cream Salsa Chopped fresh cilantro (Optional)



Directions Heat oven to 400°F. Spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray. Cut onion and bell pepper into even slices; place in baking dish. Cut chicken breasts into thin strips; add to vegetables in dish. Sprinkle with seasoning mix; drizzle with oil. Stir until combined and pieces are coated. Bake 35 to 40 minutes, stirring once halfway through baking, until chicken is no longer pink in center. Spoon small amount of chicken and veggies onto each tortilla. Top each with sour cream, salsa and cilantro, or your favorite fajita toppings.



Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)

