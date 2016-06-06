Show Notes #170: Invasion of the Random Dog

Listen Now
Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)
- York, Nebraska Museum Unveils Amateur Radio Exhibit
- Canada Procures Special Event Prefixes for Its Sesquicentennial
- ARRL Strongly Supports Removing 15db Restriction
- Third-Party Operation: Getting Hooked on Ham
Segment 2 (Open Source)
- Comparison of Live Updates on Various GNU/Linux Distributions
- Open365 and CODE
- Raspberry Pi Zero Gets Camera Module, Retains $5 Price
Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)
- Adventures in JT65
- Bill's Shackbox v2.0
- PyQSO 0.3 Released
Music
- M.O. by The Dada Weatherman from the album Traveling Songs, courtesy of Jamendo.
- Released: January 2016
- Location: France
- Running Time: 4:26
Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)
- Hamvention Wrap-Up
- E-mail from Andy, G7UHN
Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)
- Easy Oven-Baked Chicken Fajitas
- Description
- Russ and I are huge fans of fajitas and this is an easy way to prep our favorite dish without having to fire up the grill. Our favorite fajitas were Chili's Mushroom-Jack Chicken, which had mushrooms, bacon and jack cheese melted over them. So this recipe is similar to those.
- Ingredients
- 1 large onion
- 1 medium red bell pepper
- 1 lb boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 1 package (1 oz) Fajita seasoning mix
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- Flour tortillas (6 inch)
- Sour Cream
- Salsa
- Chopped fresh cilantro (Optional)
- Directions
- Heat oven to 400°F. Spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray. Cut onion and bell pepper into even slices; place in baking dish. Cut chicken breasts into thin strips; add to vegetables in dish. Sprinkle with seasoning mix; drizzle with oil. Stir until combined and pieces are coated. Bake 35 to 40 minutes, stirring once halfway through baking, until chicken is no longer pink in center. Spoon small amount of chicken and veggies onto each tortilla. Top each with sour cream, salsa and cilantro, or your favorite fajita toppings.
Leave a Reply