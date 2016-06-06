Podcast RSS Feeds

Show Notes #170: Invasion of the Random Dog

Listen Now

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

Segment 2 (Open Source)

Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

Music

Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

  • Hamvention Wrap-Up
  • E-mail from Andy, G7UHN

Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

  • Easy Oven-Baked Chicken Fajitas
  • Description
    • Russ and I are huge fans of fajitas and this is an easy way to prep our favorite dish without having to fire up the grill. Our favorite fajitas were Chili's Mushroom-Jack Chicken, which had mushrooms, bacon and jack cheese melted over them. So this recipe is similar to those.
  • Ingredients
    • 1 large onion
    • 1 medium red bell pepper
    • 1 lb boneless skinless chicken breasts
    • 1 package (1 oz) Fajita seasoning mix
    • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
    • Flour tortillas (6 inch)
    • Sour Cream
    • Salsa
    • Chopped fresh cilantro (Optional)
  • Directions
    • Heat oven to 400°F. Spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray. Cut onion and bell pepper into even slices; place in baking dish. Cut chicken breasts into thin strips; add to vegetables in dish. Sprinkle with seasoning mix; drizzle with oil. Stir until combined and pieces are coated. Bake 35 to 40 minutes, stirring once halfway through baking, until chicken is no longer pink in center. Spoon small amount of chicken and veggies onto each tortilla. Top each with sour cream, salsa and cilantro, or your favorite fajita toppings.

Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)

  • Facebook
    • Robbie Pitts
    • Andy Rafferty
    • Dennis Williams
    • Tommy Gober
    • Clint Grimsley
    • Krooked Feather
  • Google+
    • Jim Stanley
  • Twitter
    • @carbone
    • @jmoose12000
    • @yalagan_t
    • @tittsler
    • @magnoliadxassn
    • @HamRadio_OE
    • @kedging
    • @joelcamp
    • @maescool (ON3GPS)
    • @w4adl
    • @jimstanley
    • @danieljpeter
  • Mailing List
    • W4ADL
    • KF6FV
    • K4CDN
June 6th, 2016 | Category: Show Notes

