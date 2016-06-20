Podcast RSS Feeds

Show Notes #171: Montana Rancher 1.1

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

Segment 2 (Open Source)

Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

Music

  • "I Wanna Feel & Love" by Breezeless from the album Best of 10 Years - The Ultimate Collection, courtesy of Jamendo.

Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

  • E-mail from Greg, N1DAM

Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

  • Cuba Libre
    • 2oz Spiced Rum
    • 1oz Lime Juice
    • 4oz Cola
  • Irish Coalminer
    • 2oz Vodka
    • 2oz Coffee Liqueur
    • 1oz Cola
    • 7oz Guinness

Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)

  • Facebook
    • Steven Hull
    • Slick Slacker
    • Tim Nixon
    • Jeff Cannell
  • Google+
    • Jim Stanley
    • Shihong Lu
    • Nino DeNino
    • Robbie Pitts
  • Twitter
    • @jimstanley
    • @navjot_singh123
    • @jlwilliams03
    • @KF5FLO
    • @brentandtheboys
    • @siaspretorius
    • @imabug
    • @MilAirComms
    • @DigitalTrends
    • @Silambu
  • YouTube
    • Eric Wettstein
  • Mailing List
    • N7JCT
    • KC8QCH
June 20th, 2016 | Category: Show Notes

