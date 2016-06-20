Show Notes #171: Montana Rancher 1.1

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)
- Field Day 2016
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/arrlfd
- Additional Info:
- http://url.bcts.info/FDRules
- Official ARRL Twitter Hashtag: #ARRLFD
- Special Event Station K1D for Field Day
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/h
- U.S. Honors AC2SN as White House Champion of Change
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/i
Segment 2 (Open Source)
- Oracle vs Google Follow Up
- Linux Journey
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/9
- Anyone Can Grab Crypto Keys from the Air
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/a
- Rancher
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/f
- Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/g
- Loki Beta is Here!
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/k
Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)
- Adventures in SO2SDR
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/SO2SDR
- A Look at BPQ32
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/b
- Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/c
Music
- "I Wanna Feel & Love" by Breezeless from the album Best of 10 Years - The Ultimate Collection, courtesy of Jamendo.
- Running Time: 3:14
- Release Date: December 2014
- Location: Germany
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/j
Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)
- E-mail from Greg, N1DAM
Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)
- Cuba Libre
- 2oz Spiced Rum
- 1oz Lime Juice
- 4oz Cola
- Irish Coalminer
- 2oz Vodka
- 2oz Coffee Liqueur
- 1oz Cola
- 7oz Guinness
Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)
- Facebook
- Steven Hull
- Slick Slacker
- Tim Nixon
- Jeff Cannell
- Google+
- Jim Stanley
- Shihong Lu
- Nino DeNino
- Robbie Pitts
- Twitter
- @jimstanley
- @navjot_singh123
- @jlwilliams03
- @KF5FLO
- @brentandtheboys
- @siaspretorius
- @imabug
- @MilAirComms
- @DigitalTrends
- @Silambu
- YouTube
- Eric Wettstein
- Mailing List
- N7JCT
- KC8QCH
Leave a Reply