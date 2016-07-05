Podcast RSS Feeds

Streaming Audio

LHS Voice Line

+1-909-LHS-SHOW
Call us and leave a message with your questions, thoughts or suggestions and we'll put you on the air!

Join the Mailing List

Stay up to date with important information about the show, contests, live events and more. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Become a Member

Membership has its rewards. Sign up for less than $2.00 per month and receive members-only content, free swag and more. CLICK HERE for details.

Please Visit Our Sponsor

«  
  »

LHS Episode #172: Running on Empty

running-on-emptyHello, CD listeners! Sorry, channeling Tom Petty there for a moment. The latest episode of LHS is coming your way. In it, we talk about Java-based contest loggers, our Field Day experiences, lemon chicken, licensing, game emulators, Winlink, "cloud" Linux and more. Enjoy. And thanks for listening.

73 de The LHS Crew

LHS Episode #172 (MP3) [ 1:00:40 | 27.77 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #172 (OGG) [ 1:00:40 | 33.31 MB ] Download
July 5th, 2016 | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

3 comments to LHS Episode #172: Running on Empty

  • KE6LL
    July 15, 2016 at 3:20 pm

    Hey, I thought “Running on Empty” was Jackson Browne, not Tom Petty… Great show, thanks for making it!

  • Russ K5TUX
    July 18, 2016 at 2:04 pm

    “Running on Empty” is a Jackson Browne reference–and a great song. “Hello, CD listeners” is a Tom Petty reference from the album Full Moon Fever. –Russ

  • N4JEK (JohnnyK)
    July 21, 2016 at 10:22 am

    You mentioned Dolphin in this episode and running game emulators on a PI so I thought you may like recallbox.com Anyway I loved the show.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.