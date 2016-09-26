Podcast RSS Feeds

Streaming Audio

LHS Voice Line

+1-909-LHS-SHOW
Call us and leave a message with your questions, thoughts or suggestions and we'll put you on the air!

Join the Mailing List

Stay up to date with important information about the show, contests, live events and more. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Become a Member

Membership has its rewards. Sign up for less than $2.00 per month and receive members-only content, free swag and more. CLICK HERE for details.

Please Visit Our Sponsor

«  
  »

LHS Episode #176: Lowering Property Values

old_house_with_antennaWe're back with another episode of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, we discuss House Resolution 1301 (again), which has finally made it's way through that half of Congress. We also tackle a military-amateur crossover event, lunar satellites, text editors, office suites, Richard Stallman's brain, fancy Linux distributions and a completely made up scoring system for distro ham readiness. Thanks as always for tuning in. We hope you enjoy.

73 de The LHS Crew

LHS Episode #176 (MP3) [ 1:07:36 | 30.94 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #176 (OGG) [ 1:07:36 | 36.06 MB ] Download
September 26th, 2016 | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.