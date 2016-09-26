LHS Episode #176: Lowering Property Values

We're back with another episode of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, we discuss House Resolution 1301 (again), which has finally made it's way through that half of Congress. We also tackle a military-amateur crossover event, lunar satellites, text editors, office suites, Richard Stallman's brain, fancy Linux distributions and a completely made up scoring system for distro ham readiness. Thanks as always for tuning in. We hope you enjoy.

73 de The LHS Crew