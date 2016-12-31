|
|
Show Notes #181: Drinking to the Future
Listen Now
Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)
- 60 Meters now open for use by Germany and Ireland
- fldigi 3.23.19 is released 12/17
Segment 2 (Open Source)
- Cheryl Installs Two Ubuntu Variants on a New PC
- Openshot 2.2 Released - How to install on Ubuntu
- Installing bash on Windows
Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)
- So if I wanted to go Linux for the shack, what would I need?
- New Version of Andy's Ham Radio Linux Available Now
Music
- "King of the Fairies" by Abok-I from the album The Irish Album, courtesy of Jamendo.
Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)
Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)
- Description
- This is one of those items I typically fix to use up leftovers in the fridge. Last week, for example, we had green onion, sauteed mushrooms, RoTel tomatoes, shaved parmesan and pepper-jack cheese leftover from items fixed earlier in the week... so I made a Quiche with a "southwest" kick to it, using those items plus some deli roast beef, and adding some cumin, garlic and chili powder to the eggs. I must admit that I rarely follow a recipe exactly... I just use it as a base for "tweaking". Russ rarely seems to mind, though! So, keeping that in mind regarding the "tweaking" aspect, use whatever meats, cheeses, vegetables, etc. that you like. Just make sure that whatever you do use is fully cooked (like sauteeing onions and mushrooms, making sure meats are fully cooked, etc.) This recipe can be doubled and one of the Quiches frozen for use at a future date; it also microwaves wonderfully if you have leftovers!
- Ingredients
- 1/4 pound thick sliced bacon
- 1 (4 ounce) container sour cream
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 (9 inch) unbaked pie crust
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/2 small onion, finely diced
- 1/4 pound fresh mushrooms, finely diced
- 1 cup finely diced smoked ham
- 4 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, shredded
- 4 ounces Cheddar cheese, shredded
- 2 ounces Parmesan cheese, grated
- 4 eggs
- 3/4 cup half-and-half cream
- 1/2 tablespoon dried parsley
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Directions
- Preheat oven to 375F (190C). Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble, and set aside. Heat olive oil in skillet over medium heat. Saute onions until soft and translucent. Stir in mushrooms, and cook for 2 minutes, or until soft. Stir in ham and cooked bacon. Remove from heat. In a large bowl, combine sour cream, salt and pepper. Divide and spread into pie crust. Layer with bacon mixture. Mix together Monterey Jack, Cheddar and Parmesan, and sprinkle over pie. Whisk together eggs, half-and-half and parsley. Season with salt and pepper, and pour over pie. Place pie on baking sheet and bake on middle shelf in preheated oven for 40 minutes. The top will be puffed and golden brown. Remove from oven and let stand for 5 to 10 minutes.
|
