Show Notes #181: Drinking to the Future

This is one of those items I typically fix to use up leftovers in the fridge. Last week, for example, we had green onion, sauteed mushrooms, RoTel tomatoes, shaved parmesan and pepper-jack cheese leftover from items fixed earlier in the week... so I made a Quiche with a "southwest" kick to it, using those items plus some deli roast beef, and adding some cumin, garlic and chili powder to the eggs. I must admit that I rarely follow a recipe exactly... I just use it as a base for "tweaking". Russ rarely seems to mind, though!

So, keeping that in mind regarding the "tweaking" aspect, use whatever meats, cheeses, vegetables, etc. that you like. Just make sure that whatever you do use is fully cooked (like sauteeing onions and mushrooms, making sure meats are fully cooked, etc.)

This recipe can be doubled and one of the Quiches frozen for use at a future date; it also microwaves wonderfully if you have leftovers!