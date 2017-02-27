Podcast RSS Feeds

LHS Episode #184: Don’t Eat the Baby

Welcome to the 184th installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, your hosts discuss the upward trend in amateur radio licensing, ARES, ARISS, April Fool's Day, R, marketing, Linux distros, bugs in Synergy and TrustedQSL, cw trainers,  and much, much more. Thank you for tuning in!. Also, please remember our Hamvention 2017 campaign. We hope to see you all there.

73 de The LHS Crew

LHS Episode #184 (MP3) [ 1:01:17 | 28.08 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #184 (OGG) [ 1:01:17 | 32.65 MB ] Download
February 27th, 2017 | Tags: , , , , , , , , , | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

