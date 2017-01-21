Show Notes #183: All the Acronym

In small bowl, stir together 2 teaspoons kosher salt, 2 teaspoons garlic powder and 2 teaspoons chili powder. Sprinkle over 1 lb uncooked chicken breast tenders (not breaded) to completely coat. In 10-inch skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the unsalted butter over medium-low or medium heat. Add coated chicken tenders; cook 3 to 4 minutes on each side or until browned and no longer pink in center. Transfer chicken to plate; set aside. In same skillet, heat 1 cup whipping cream, scraping up any brown bits from bottom of skillet. Increase heat to simmer or until cream comes to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer until cream is reduced by half. Stir in remaining 2 tablespoons unsalted butter. Season to taste with salt. Return chicken to skillet. Serve over pasta or mashed potatoes.