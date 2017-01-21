Podcast RSS Feeds

Show Notes #183: All the Acronym

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)
 Segment 2 (Open Source)
 Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)
  • Dockerizing the Ham Radio Pure Blend

Music

  • "Dragon Slayer" by Avi Rosenfeld from the album Very Heepy Very Purple VI, courtesy of Jamendo.
Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)
  • Hamvention Updates
  • Tweet from @CubicleNate
    • @lhspodcast #OpenSUSE would be the install I would recommend and have recommended to prospective #Linux users. Software Center is tip top.
 Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)
  • Chicken Lazone
  • Ingredients
    • 2 teaspoons kosher (coarse) salt
    • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
    • 2 teaspoons chili powder
    • 1 lb uncooked chicken breast tenders (not breaded)
    • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
    • 1 cup whipping cream
  • Directions
    • In small bowl, stir together 2 teaspoons kosher salt, 2 teaspoons garlic powder and 2 teaspoons chili powder. Sprinkle over 1 lb uncooked chicken breast tenders (not breaded) to completely coat.  In 10-inch skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the unsalted butter over medium-low or medium heat. Add coated chicken tenders; cook 3 to 4 minutes on each side or until browned and no longer pink in center. Transfer chicken to plate; set aside.  In same skillet, heat 1 cup whipping cream, scraping up any brown bits from bottom of skillet. Increase heat to simmer or until cream comes to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer until cream is reduced by half. Stir in remaining 2 tablespoons unsalted butter. Season to taste with salt. Return chicken to skillet.  Serve over pasta or mashed potatoes.
 Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)
  • Facebook
    • James Soderlund
    • Raj Bnr
    • Motty The-Ham Man
    • Rex Vokey
    • Bryan Russell
    • Chuck Patterson
  • Twitter
    • @RexVokey
    • @RadWire
    • @CryptZero
    • @W1MSW
    • @AntenTop
    • @Daz_M0TTY
    • @AaronVan1964
  • Google+
    • Onlive Infotech
February 6th, 2017 | Category: Show Notes

