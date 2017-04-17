Show Notes #186: A Bad Case of CIFS

Air Date: 2017-03-20

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

New Ham Radio Regulations in the Netherlands Source: http://url.bcts.info/3c (Southgate ARC)



April Fools Day Activities Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/amrally (AM Rally) http://url.bcts.info/3d (Southgate ARC) http://url.bcts.info/3e (Southgate ARC)



Distracted Driving in Canada: An Update Source: http://url.bcts.info/3b (Southgate ARC)



Segment 2 (Open Source)

Open Source World Source: http://url.bcts.info/3f (NPR)



LinkedIn Open-Sources Flashback: Internet Traffic Mocking Tool Source: http://url.bcts.info/3g (TechCrunch) Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/3h (GitHub)



Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

Community Editions in Manjaro (Arch)

GeckoLinux Source: http://url.bcts.info/geckolinux (GeckoLinux) LHS Readiness Score: 4.0



Variable Sized Icons

Music

"Blow It Away" by The Green Duck, courtesy of Jamendo. Duration: 4:13 Location: France Released: November 2016 Source: http://url.bcts.info/3j (Jamendo)



Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

Ambassadors for RARSfest, Southeast LinuxFest Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/rarsfest (RARSfest) http://url.bcts.info/self (Southeast Linuxfest)



OARS Hamfest Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/w0oar (W0OAR)



Hamvention 2017 Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/hamvention (Hamvention) http://url.bcts.info/hamvention2017 (Generosity)



Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

Muffin Tin Omelets

Description For those that are always running short on time in the mornings, but would love to have time to have something warm to eat, here is your answer! I used to make these for us all the time (I admit, I've gotten lazy!) so Russ would have something hot to eat on his way to work. These are FANTASTIC and can be modified with whatever ingredients you prefer!



Ingredients 8-12 eggs ½ cup milk or heavy cream 1 cup shredded cheese 1 cup chopped meat (like deli ham, canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, etc) 1 cup chopped vegetables (like onion, green peppers, green onions, mushrooms, etc) Salt and pepper (or any other spices and herbs you prefer) to taste



Directions In large bowl, beat together eggs and milk/cream until well blended. Stir in all other ingredients. Spoon into well greased muffin tin, dividing evenly among the cups. Bake at 350 for 20 minutes, or until set in the center. Allow to cool slightly before removing from muffin tin. Allow to cool fully before placing in zipper seal bag and storing in the fridge (Eat within 5 days). Before eating, wrap in a paper towel and microwave for approximately 1 minute.



Segment 6 (Russ's Whiskey Corner)

Glen Garioch 12-Year ABV: 48% (96 Proof) Casks/Maturation: Oak, Sherry Region: Highland Nose: Taste: Rating (of 100)



Segment 7 (Social Media Roundup)

