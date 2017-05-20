LHS Episode #189: Hamvention 2017 Day One

In this episode of Linux in the Ham Shack, we recount our experiences from day one of Hamvention 2017 live from its new home at the Greene County Fairgrounds in Xenia, Ohio. Thank you to everyone who stopped by to see us live at the show.
73 de The LHS Crew
Great Recap. Thanks for chatting with me at the booth Friday. I was intrigued by your show and am now a new subscriber! 73