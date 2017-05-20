Podcast RSS Feeds

LHS Episode #189: Hamvention 2017 Day One

In this episode of Linux in the Ham Shack, we recount our experiences from day one of Hamvention 2017 live from its new home at the Greene County Fairgrounds in Xenia, Ohio. Thank you to everyone who stopped by to see us live at the show.

73 de The LHS Crew

LHS Episode #189 (MP3) [ 27:38 | 12.67 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #189 (OGG) [ 27:38 | 14.49 MB ] Download
May 20th, 2017 | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

1 comment to LHS Episode #189: Hamvention 2017 Day One

  • Mike Jacobs
    May 20, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Great Recap. Thanks for chatting with me at the booth Friday. I was intrigued by your show and am now a new subscriber! 73

