LHS Episode #191: Hamvention Wrap-Up

Hello, everyone! In this episode, our hosts recount their last hours at Hamvention 2017, give props where they are do, and talk about what's coming up for the show. They also talk about some recent Linux and amateur radio topics of interest plus some ham radio software that you can use. Thank you to everyone who donated or stopped by the booth at Hamvention, or both. It was a great pleasure to meet and talk with you all. We're looking forward to doing it all over again in Xenia in 2018.

73 de The LHS Crew