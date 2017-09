LHS Episode #196: What’s Old Is New Again

Welcome, everyone, to another very late episode of Linux in the Ham Shack. This time around, our topics include the ARRL, the ARRL, the ARRL, patent trolls, tax evasion, Solus, PyQSO, operational best practices, the N1MM logger, peat, peat and peat. We hope you enjoy this and all of our episodes and we look forward to your feedback.

73 de The LHS Crew