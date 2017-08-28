Podcast RSS Feeds

LHS Episode #197: Dark Star

In Episode 197 of Linux in the Ham Shack, the hosts discuss the influx of Chinese ham radio equipment and its effect on the hobby, Elmering, the solar eclipse (of course), project maintainers in open source, systemd, CloudLog, a GitHub dive (again) and much more. We also have an interview with Brian, N4AE, on youth in the hobby. We also address our upcoming hiatus from October 2, 2017 to January 8, 2018. Please send us feedback on what you'd like to see in the show as we retool it for a new round of 100 episodes.

73 de The LHS Crew

August 28th, 2017 | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack - No Music Feed

